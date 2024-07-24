Peacock has released the full trailer of its upcoming limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. The almost three-minute video highlights its A-list cast and the iconic disco look that marks the decade of the event: the '70s.

The series is based on a true story (or as it says in the trailer, “some sh*t that really happened”) detailed in a 13-episode iHeart podcast written by Jeff Keating and hosted by Jim Roberts and Keating himself. It follows the story of what happened during an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight in Atlanta, Georgia. More than the robbery, it also chronicles how the heist changed the face of Atlanta and turned it into the so-called Black Mecca.

Welcome to the Black Mecca Fight Night

Kevin Hart plays Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams, the down on his luck hustler, who “hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country's wealthiest,” according to the show's logline.

“The night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta's history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city's desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice,” the description continued.

Joining Hart and Cheadle are Taraji P. Henson (a businesswoman and Chicken Man's mistress Vivian Thomas), Terrence Howard (gangster and Council of 12 associate Richard “Cadillac Richie” Wheeler) and Samuel L. Jackson (the Black Godfather, Frank Moten). Chloe Bailey, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Dexter Darden, Lori Harvey and Sinqua Walls also join as guest stars.

Shaye Ogbonna created the series and served as co-showrunner with Jason Horwitch. They share executive producing duties with Hart, Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for the actor's production banner Hartbeat; Will Packer and Sabrina Wind will EP for Will Packer Media; iHeartPodcasts' representatives Conal Byrne and Carrie Lieberman will EP as well, together with Keating (through his Doghouse Pictures, LLC), Lars Jacobson, Erika L. Johnson and Mike Daniels.

Craig Brewer directed four episodes and also served as executive producer. The co-EPS are Kenny Burns and Hartbeat's Tiffany Brown.

Fight Night will premiere on Sept. 5 on Peacock.