Paul George is elated to be forming a big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on the Philadelphia 76ers, which could be the best chance any of them have had at winning a championship or reaching the NBA Finals to this point. Basketball aside, though, it is a big adjustment for the California native and former Los Angeles Clippers star.

George is drawing inspiration from another individual whose life got turned upside down after he moved across the country. “If Will Smith can go to Beverly Hills, I think I can come to Philadelphia,” he joked when talking to NBC Sports Philadelphia (via ClutchPoints) referencing the 1990's sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Although George is talking about the television character, Smith himself is actually from West Philadelphia. He headed out to Hollywood where he would become an A-list movie star, so there is real motivation that George can obtain from the otherwise over-the-top comedy series.

Shifting to the fictional aspects of the show, it is important to note that George is not being completely accurate in his interpretation of Smith's transition from city life to suburban paradise. The brash teenager quickly learned to love the change of scenery, but it was not as smooth for everyone else. While the lives of the Banks family were obviously enriched by Smith in the end, there were plenty of headaches along the way.

The 76ers do not have six seasons to iron out the kinks. The Paul George experiment must be a success right away. Philly has already had its share of entertaining mishaps. That story is played-out and in desperate need of a revival. An immediate trip to the Eastern Conference Finals is the fresh, new plot fans are craving.

Paul George and the 76ers must make this union work

George and Philly may just be getting acquainted, but they are both depending on each other to achieve that long-awaited breakthrough. Injuries and postseason shortcomings have defined the Clippers in recent years, and the same can be said for the Sixers. The heartbreak linking George and this franchise can potentially be mended by this major mash-up.

Both Embiid and PG3 have struggled to lead their teams when the lights are brightest, but the hope is that each star can share in the burden. Reigning Most Improved Player of the Year Tyrese Maxey has proven he can carry a heavy workload, too. And head coach Nick Nurse knows how to successfully integrate high-profile acquisitions to a roster.

Factor in the overall dip in competition in the East, and one can see why many consider the George signing to be a watershed moment in Philadelphia sports. The 34-year-old scored 22.6 points per game last season and posted career-high shooting numbers from both the field (47.1 percent) and 3-point land (41.3 percent). Furthermore, he only missed eight games.

Simply put, a rejuvenated Paul George might have just landed in the City of Brotherly Love. And if so, the rest of the league could be in for a rude greeting that would make even DJ Jazzy Jeff blush. Remember, though, not everything can live up to the hype.