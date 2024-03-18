Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has remained committed to the team despite their struggles. The Angels have not reached the playoffs since 2014, yet Trout has refused to ask for a trade despite various rumors. The rumors mostly stem from people who want to see Trout traded, though, and the Angels star has a message for anyone who thinks he wants to leave Anaheim.
“All that talk only fuels me to try to win here,” Trout said, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “I want to win here.”
Trout has been accused by some of not having a deep desire to win, but that just is not true. Trout wants to win… he just wants to do it with the Angels.
No one would have blamed him had he requested a trade this past offseason. The Angels were fresh off another postseason absence and Shohei Ohtani left the ball club and joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB free agency.
But no, Trout is committed to the Angels. Fans of the team cannot take a superstar like this for granted. It is rare to see such loyalty not just in today's MLB, but in today's sports world.
Will the Angels give Mike Trout a chance to win?
Angels owner Arte Moreno reportedly doesn't want to spend the money to sign free agent pitcher Blake Snell. The Angels need to build a contender around Trout soon, though. He's a great player who isn't getting any younger, and he deserves to have the team at least try to win.
The Angels should pursue Snell, who won the National League Cy Young in 2023 and is rumored to have interest in pitching in Anaheim. Jordan Montgomery is also available in MLB free agency.
“I’m in their ear every day,” Trout said about discussing potential signings and moves with the Angels bosses. “I don’t know what’s going on with the market right now. It’s pretty crazy.”
At this point, most people just want to see Mike Trout in the playoffs. He only has three games in the postseason for his career, and he hasn't played meaningful baseball in October since 2014.
Hopefully the Angels will give Trout a chance to win soon.