Shohei Ohtani returned to Angel Stadium on Tuesday, one year to the day of his last game as a Los Angeles Angels player.

Now suiting up for the Dodgers, Ohtani received a warm welcome from his former team and the fans who supported him through the first six years of his MLB career.

During batting practice, the Angels displayed a graphic on the outfield scoreboard that read “welcome back Shohei Ohtani.” It featured two images of Ohtani in an Angels uniform alongside the accolades he earned with the team.

With Ohtani leading off for the Dodgers, it allowed the Angels to play a quick video to honor him as he stood in the on-deck circle before the first pitch. When he finally stepped up to the plate, stadium personnel flashed another graphic as the fans gave him a rousing ovation. The TV broadcast caught fans in Dodgers and Angels gear alike clapping as Ohtani was introduced. He grounded out in his first at bat.

Ohtani left the Angels for the Dodgers last offseason, signing a record-setting 10-year, $700 million contract. His deal defers most of the money, so LA will be paying it off for the next two decades. While fans may not treat some players quite as kindly after they leave in free agency, Angels fans couldn't possibly blame Ohtani for taking the massive payday.

But outside of the Ohtani hoopla, there's a game to play and the Dodgers are in a pennant race. It could be easy to forget that with Ohtani chasing his own history. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked Monday if he was concerned about the emotions surrounding his star returning to his former ballpark.

“I’m sure it’s going to be somewhat emotional, but emotions are relative to the person and I think he’s going to be just fine going back there and helping us win a ballgame,” Roberts said. “There’s nothing that he’s had to deal with that he hasn’t passed with flying colors.”

Shohei Ohtani's march toward a 50-50 season continues

Ohtani entered the two-game set against the Angels with 44 home runs and 46 stolen bases after picking up three steals in the Dodgers' game Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's already the first player to ever have a 44-44 season (or 44-46, in this case). He's also on track for an unheard of 50-50.

There's no reason to think he can't get there. Roberts added on Monday that he will give Ohtani the chance to do it, too. Even once the Dodgers clinch the NL West (they have a five-game lead on the Padres headed into play Tuesday night), Roberts will still let his star go for the previously untouchable milestone.

“I was thinking about giving him an off-day tomorrow,” he joked. “How would that go? Would that go over OK?”

Ohtani is still looking for his first home run of September. If it comes Tuesday or Wednesday, it will also be the 100th of his career at Angel Stadium.