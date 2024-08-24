Despite Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's inability to pitch with the recovery of the Tommy John surgery, he is still absolutely dynamite with the bat and Friday was another historic case where a walk-off grand slam put him in the 40/40 club. This is the first time a Dodgers player in their vast history has done such an honor which is to hit 40 home runs and record 40 stolen bases as Ohtani strengthens his MVP candidacy once again in the 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ohtani would speak after the game about his history making mark with the Dodgers in his first season with the ball club along with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Starting with the 30-year old sensation, he would outright say through an interpreter that reaching the 40/40 mark is “one of my most memorable moments” according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“It was one of my most memorable moments, hopefully I can make more memorable moments,’’ Ohtani said. “I’m extremely honored I’m part of this history. …. It means a tremendous amount me doing it in front of the home crowd.’’

Dodgers fans got to witness a feat that is extremely rare in baseball as there have only been five other players in history have done which are Alfonso Soriano, Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, Jose Canseco, and the most recent one in Ronald Acuna Jr., the Atlanta Braves star. Funny enough, Ohtani was not even thinking about getting a dinger in that situation with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth since all that was needed was a base hit.

“I was really focused on winning the game,’’ Ohtani said.

Shohei Ohtani “never ceases to amaze” per Dodgers' Dave Roberts

Roberts has been awe-inspired by Ohtani as soon as he stepped into the Dodgers organization as the star is heading towards winning his third MVP award. Not only would he say that the Japanese-born star “never ceases to amaze,” but that the walk-off grand slam moment getting the 40/40 mark was something out of a movie.

“Forty-forty, same game, walk-off grand slam,’’ Roberts said after the game. “I always say you can’t script a game. But, man, if there was a script, that couldn’t have been written any better…Shohei just never ceases to amaze.’’

“I think he has bought into stealing bases, understands the value of the stolen base, getting 90 feet,” Roberts continued. “Hasn’t surprised me. I think it’s welcome for me, for him, because he’s in a pennant race now. And I don’t think he’s been in a pennant race in his big-league career. So, his enhanced focus is not a surprise to me.”

While there is no doubt time for celebration, the Dodgers have gold on their minds as they look for their first World Series title since the 2020 shortened season. Even Ohtani said it himself what his No. 1 priority is this season via Nightengale.

“The number one goal is to get to the postseason,’’ Ohtani said after the game Friday, “and win the World Series.’’

The Dodgers are 77-52 which puts them firs in the NL West as they play the Rays Saturday night.