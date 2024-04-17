The Los Angeles Angels take on the Tampa Bay Rays. Our MLB odds series has our Angels Rays prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels Rays.
The Los Angeles Angels should have beaten the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night in the second game of this series. It's not because the Angels led 3-1 in the ninth inning before allowing the Rays to tie the game. It's not because the Angels had leads of 4-3, 5-4, and 6-5 in extra innings, only for the Rays to score in the bottom half of each inning and eventually win, 7-6. No, the specific reason the Angels should have beaten the Rays is found in the game's most important play in the bottom of the 10th.
The Angels were leading 4-3. Tampa Bay had a runner on third base with one out. Los Angeles pitcher Jose Cisnero induced a comebacker. The Tampa Bay runner at third, Jose Siri, went halfway up the line, anticipating that a ground ball would get past the pitcher. Siri was basically going on contact, but when Cisnero gloved the ball in front of the pitcher's mound, Siri was caught in no-man's land. He was halfway between third and first. Cisnero inexplicably looked at Siri but then turned and pivoted to first base, thinking Siri was going to stay at third. Cisnero thought he could get the second out of the inning without Siri scoring, setting up a situation in which Cisnero could get the third out and the Rays would be prevented from scoring on a fly ball or a fielder's choice. However, Cisnero threw the ball away down the right field line. Siri scored to tie the game.
Cisnero had a runner hung up between third and home. That run was the tying run. Cisnero just had to run toward Siri and get him into a rundown. The Angels would have wiped away the runner at third. The Rays would have had a runner at first with two outs and the Halos would have been in great position to win. Cisnero's blunder cost Los Angeles. Now the Angels have to find a way to bounce back as this series continues in Florida.
Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread
The Angels should be leading this series two games to none. They have outplayed the Rays for most of this series. The Rays started last season 29-7 in their first 36 games. This year's Tampa Bay team has fallen far short of that standard. The Rays don't have Shane McClanahan or Tyler Glasnow. Their overall pitching rotation isn't as deep, and their pitching quality isn't as strong or as consistent. The Angels can score several runs and cover the spread against an opponent which is not hitting on all cylinders at the moment.
Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread
The Angels really blew it on Tuesday. The Rays are going to come to the park confident that they can seize momentum in this series and become the team which throws the first punch. The Angels have dictated most of this series, but after giving away Tuesday's game, they could come out flat. The Rays figure to be energized. This could be a Tampa Bay runaway.
Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick
The Rays are a better team and are in a good mood after Tuesday's improbable win. Take the Rays.
Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5