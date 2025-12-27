The Oklahoma Sooners' defensive backfield will see an early offseason change as true freshman safety Marcus Wimberly has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Bauxite, Arkansas native, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, confirmed his decision Friday night by sharing a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett on X (formerly Twitter), tagging his father and high school coach, Tommy Wimberly. The portal window officially opens on January 2, 2026, and closes on January 16, giving Wimberly and other players time to explore new opportunities.

Wimberly’s time in Norman was limited due to a shoulder injury that required surgery in June 2025. As a result, he spent his first season in a medical redshirt, leaving him with four full years of eligibility at his next program. Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 pounds, Oklahoma had planned for Wimberly to back up the likely starters in 2026, Peyton Bowen and Michael Boganowski at the safety position, with Omarion Robinson and Jaydan Hardy contributing in rotational roles. True freshmen Markel Ford and Niko Jandreau will also compete for snaps in 2026.

A versatile athlete, Wimberly excelled in multiple sports at Bauxite High School. In track and field, he recorded a sophomore-best 11.52-second 100-meter dash and 23.74-second 200-meter dash in 2022, improving to 11.45 and 23.61 seconds, respectively, in 2023. On the football field, he contributed across all phases, playing quarterback, running back, receiver, and secondary. As a junior, Wimberly rushed for 533 yards and 15 touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry, caught 28 passes for 302 yards with 2 touchdowns, and completed 9 of 15 passes for 244 yards and 1 touchdown.

Wimberly’s recruitment journey saw him initially commit to Arkansas before eventually signing with the Sooners in December 2024. He ranked as the No. 35 safety nationally in the 2025 class and the No. 3 overall prospect in Arkansas according to the 247Sports Composite, joining fellow state product Robinson, who appeared in eight games during the 2025 season. His original ties to Arkansas make a return to his home state a plausible next step in his collegiate career.

Oklahoma confronts the offseason with eight players set to leave, including Wimberly, wide receiver Jayden Gibson, defensive back Kendel Dolby, linebacker Kobie McKinzie, offensive linemen Isaiah Dent and Jacob Sexton, tight end Kaden Helms, and running back Jovantae Barnes. Though Wimberly is heading out, the Sooners’ safety room remains competitive. With senior Robert Spears-Jennings off to the NFL, Bowen, Boganowski, Hardy, and Reggie Powers III will carry the secondary next year.