The Jacksonville Jaguars won their sixth straight game with Week 16’s impressive 34-20 victory over the Denver Broncos. And the Jaguars officially clinched a playoff berth after the Indianapolis Colts lost on Monday Night Football.

Jacksonville has been red-hot over the second half of the season. However, the team lost an important defender ahead of Week 17’s matchup against the Colts. Jourdan Lewis will miss the rest of the year after undergoing foot surgery.

While Lewis won’t return to the field this season, Liam Coen believes the ninth-year veteran will still contribute to the Jaguars’ success. “He'll definitely help us. There's no question throughout this stretch as we go,” Coen said, per the Jaguars’ official X account. “The guys all trust him, they all believe in him. He'll have great guidance for all those guys that are playing in the back end and be able to continue to contribute that way.”

Jourdan Lewis can help the Jaguars despite season-ending injury

Lewis made an immediate impact after his season-ending surgery “with just his positive energy,” Coen explained. Still, it will be difficult for Jacksonville to replace the veteran defender’s presence in the secondary.

The Jaguars signed Lewis to a three-year, $30 million deal over the offseason. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys after being selected in the third round of the 2017 draft. And Lewis continued his strong play in Jacksonville, earning impressive coverage grades in his Jaguars debut.

Jacksonville improved to 11-4 with the upset victory over the Broncos last Sunday. It’s the team’s first 11-win season since 2007. While the equally hot Houston Texans have won seven straight games to challenge for the AFC South, Jacksonville controls its own destiny. If the Jaguars beat the Colts on Sunday and top the Tennessee Titans in the season finale, they will win the division.