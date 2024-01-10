Mother's love vs. sisterly bond...

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain star in the upcoming thriller Mothers’ Instinct. The recently released trailer show the two Academy Award-winning actresses as 1960s suburban housewives whose friendship is about to unravel after a tragedy.

The film is described as an “edge-of-your-seat thriller,” according to Deadline. It follows the story of best friends and neighbors Alice (Chastain) and Céline (Hathaway). The women’s friendship is severely tested after an accident. As guilt and paranoia set in, the two are locked in a battle of wills to reveal the darker side of a mother’s love.

Mothers’ Instinct: Duels and Behind the Hatred

First time director and French cinematographer Benoît Delhomme makes his debut with the movie, which also stars Anders Danielsen Lie and Josh Charles. The film is based on the 2012 book Behind the Hatred (Derrière la haine) by Barbara Abel. The book had been adapted to a Belgian movie in 2018, Duelles or duels in English. It was selected for a special presentation at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Duelles won nine out of 10 nominations at the 10th Magritte Awards, the Belgian Oscar, including Best Film and Best Director for Olivier Masset-Depasse. The film holds the record for the most Magritte Awards by a single movie.

Both Chastain and Hathaway served as producers together with Kelly Carmichael, Chastain’s partner, under their production company, Freckle Films. Neon is the US distributor while StudioCanal will release it in the UK.

Chastain won’t be joining the cast of Netflix’s adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. However, her co-star Hathaway, who recently starred in Eileen, will be playing a character straight out of the 2017 Robinne Lee novel The Idea of You opposite Nicholas Galitzine.

Chastain told Indiewire last year that the film is comparable to the Robert Aldrich 1962 movie What Ever Happened to Baby Jane.

“Annie and I, have a lot of fun in that movie. And it’s a throwback to another…I like to think of it like a little bit of ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?'” she said.

Chstain added, “Of course, it’s a different kind of film, but it’s the idea of these two actresses coming together and playing this… the tension I think is very interesting. Thank god Annie and I love each other, so it’s a little different than that experience.”