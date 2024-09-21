Anthony Edwards is never shy about voicing his opinion. However, one of his commercials to promote his signature shoe with Adidas caused quite a bit of attention. It happened right after the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated from the 2024 playoffs and Adidas released a commercial titled “Receipts.”

This was a 51-second commercial that featured Edwards shooting a basketball while a companion was reading aloud negative tweets off a machine critiquing Edwards' game. Of all the tweets that were read, two names stood out: Carmelo Anthony and rapper-turned-host Cam'ron. While Edwards didn’t seem fazed by Anthony's comment, it was Cam'ron’s remark that drew a noteworthy reaction.

Edwards had a 2-word response to Cam'ron calling him an All-Star

The tweet from Cam'ron that started it all was him calling Edwards an All-Star, but argued he was “nothing close to a superstar.”

Whether Edwards' response to this tweet was scripted or genuine, it clearly hit a nerve with Cam'ron. Once the tweet was read out loud, Edwards simply responded by saying “F**k buddy.” Those two words were enough for Cam'ron to fight back. In the next episode of his show “It Is What It Is,” Cam'ron starts with a three minute freestyle aimed directly at Edwards and Adidas' faulty footwear, all while wearing a Luka Dončić jersey.

For those who don't know or seem to have forgotten, the Mavericks eliminated Edwards and the Timberwolves in what turned out to be one of their deepest postseason runs in franchise history.

This isn't the first time Cam'ron has had beef with an NBA All-Star

Surprisingly, Edwards has yet to fire back at Cam'ron's diss on live TV. Could it be a calculated move for a response in the future? Or did he realize engaging in a cold war with a rapper is simply a battle he cannot win?

If Edwards wants any tips on how to handle this beef, all he needs to do is reach out to another former number one pick: Ben Simmons.

See, interestingly, this isn’t the first time Cam'ron has found himself in a dispute with an NBA star. The rapper previously had beef with Simmons all because he lost a small bet over how many points Simmons would average during his debut season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Cam'ron, who has built a reputation for his brash, unfiltered opinions, was not shy about expressing his disappointment in Simmons’ performance. Simmons never responded to Cam'ron's comments publicly. But when the two nearly crossed paths at Crypto.com Arena, things could've gotten really ugly.

Cam'ron claims Simmons gave him a long, frustrated look which the rapper did not like at all. However, he did apologize to Simmons about his comments eventually in one of their episodes. But that was only after a friend of Simmons, presumably Rich Paul, intervened and asked Cam'ron to tone it down.

Whether his current beef with Edwards continues to escalate or fizzles out depends largely on Edwards’ next move, which at this point is unknown.