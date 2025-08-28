Reflecting on Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan's greatness, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue discussed how many points Jordan would average in today's NBA. While Lue is thrilled to coach Bradley Beal, who signed with the Clippers this summer, next season, he took some time to consider how elite a scorer Michael would be in 2025.

Lue answered a hypothetical question about Jordan playing in the 2025 NBA from Shannon Sharpe during Lue's appearance on Club Shay Shay.

“Today? 45,” Lue said. “You can't touch nobody. It's a foul. You got the best player in the world. What he average 36 one year? 37. So, yeah. Add eight to that.”

Shannon Sharpe: "In today's game… The way it's been officiated today. [Michael] Jordan at his apex, how many points would he average?" Tyronn Lue: "45… You got the best player in the world." (via @ClubShayShay)pic.twitter.com/SNlTVMERIR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2025

The amount of fouls called in today's NBA has been a topic of debate among analysts and former players. Perhaps Jordan would average 40+ points in 2025, considering how he adapts, and maybe that points-per-game average soars to 45. It's difficult to gauge from a hypothetical perspective. But interesting to think about.

After averaging 28.2 and 22.7 points in his first three seasons, Jordan averaged a career-best 37.1 points in the 1986-87 campaign before averaging 30+ points in eight of his 15 NBA seasons.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue excited to coach Bradley Beal

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is looking forward to 2025-26. Lue addressed the Clippers' signing of Bradley Beal, stating that it was an acquisition of one of the better players in the league.

Lue is thrilled to add Beal, he said, in the Clippers' press release.

“Players of this caliber are very rare, and they’re hard to come by,” Lue said. “Brad has been an All-Star. He’s been in a race for the scoring title. He’s been the best player on his team. You can put him in so many different spots, and he’ll find ways to score: out of pick-and-roll, coming off screens, catch-and-shoot.

“He can create his own or he can play off the ball. He’s a great cutter. He’s also a great playmaker who is going to make everybody else better. I’m excited he’s with us.”

All eyes will be on the revamped Clippers next season.