While Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade has been reflective of late via his podcast — Wy Network by Dwyane Wade — his strong take on Michael Beasley may surprise you. Coming off his fourth season in the BIG3, Beasley won the 3-on-3 league's MVP award for the second consecutive season. He's considered one of the best players in the BIG3, and Wade, for one, is not surprised.

Wade not only thinks that Beasley is an underrated player, but he also called his former Miami Heat teammate most likely the best basketball player not in association, per Wade's Wy Network.

“Michael Beasley and you hear a lot of guys say this, Michael Beasley is probably the most talented basketball player that’s not in the NBA,” Wade said. “When you think about how talented he is, you don't understand why he's not in the NBA. You understand, OK, maybe he may not be a star, but you don't understand why he's not in the league because of the talent that young man has in his body.”

Wade's happy to see Beasley find fulfillment while playing the game he loves.

“For me, the biggest thing out of this year, outside of Mario [Chalmers] hitting that, and this is what he do, is watching Michael Beasley's resurgence back to the game of basketball and the way he loves,” Wade added. “He's been through a lot mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, and you can see now that he's so comfortable in who he is, and his platform has allowed him to do that. And not feel judged. I think he's going through a lot.

“He was trying to not do certain things. Walk on certain eggshells to be a certain kind of way for people to like him, or people to give him a job, or see him. Now, he just gets to be Michael Beasley.” Wade concluded.

The Heat selected Beasley second overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. He played his first two seasons in Miami before rejoining the Heat through 2013 and 2015.

How Dwyane Wade believed he could catch Michael Jordan

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is honored at halftime during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center
Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

After Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade called out fans' disrepect towards NBA athletes, he talked about how he was motivated to catch Michael Jordan. However, injuries set Wade back from prolonging his career, he said, per 7PM in Brooklyn.

“They don't understand my game. They don't know what I did. I’m not the greatest shooter of all time, but I was great at so many things so nobody knows how to break down my game so they look over it. I did so many things in the game of basketball. When I had it, I had it. Before injuries, I’m like, ‘MJ I’m coming for you,'”

Wade's insight makes for an interesting podcast host these days.

