The NBA offseason is a time for reflection of the previous year and relaxation prior to the upcoming campaign. NBA stars are doing everything they can to get their bodies and minds in alignment during their free time, but it's also a period where we see many stars advance and promote their signature brands and sneakers. Minnesota Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards is doing just that as we'll see another edition of his debut Adidas AE 1 release in just a few days.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

After releasing his popular Adidas AE 1 sneakers, it wasn't long before we saw Adidas and their star athlete announced a new “Low” version of the sneakers in April 2024. Edwards was seen rocking the low-top sneakers during the 2024 NBA Playoffs and now that it's all said and done, fans will have their chance at the latest release from the basketball brand. This new drop comes in a familiar “Lucid Lime” colorway that Edwards has sported in the past.

Adidas AE 1 Low “Lucid Lime”

The Adidas AE 1 Low “Lucid Lime” returns in a striking neon green colorway that matches perfectly with the green highlights featured in the Minnesota Timberwolves' color scheme. Also dubbed the “Slime” colorway for obvious reasons, Anthony Edwards rocked these during the Timberwolves' clash against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. While Edwards quickly became one of the NBA's most clutch players throughout the series, his footwear was also a topic of discussion as fans couldn't keep their eyes off the new low-top silhouette.

The TPU molded uppers have become synonymous with the Adidas AE 1 line and they're complimented by the typical black booted underlay as the second layer. The shoes allow for endless combinations when it comes to color schemes, but this “Lucid Lime” may be the most vibrant of all the pairs we've seen thus far. Expect these to be yet another hit for the Anthony Edwards Adidas line.

The Adidas AE 1 Low “Lucid Lime” is set to release September 21, 2024 for a retail tag of $110. The pair will drop on Adidas Confirmed App and the Adidas website as well. The silhouette is set to come in full sizing and given the popularity of previous releases, we should see these follow suit and sell out rather quickly. For a chance to grab these on the aftermarket, head over to KICKSCREW for their fully-legit stock of sneakers.