The NBA has gone more global thanks to the influx of international players from around the world. But while some international stars are currently enjoying the trend, such as three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, others tried their luck in the NBA a little too late. Here is a look at 10 international prospects who joined the NBA too late.

Vassilis Spanoulis

Vassilis Spanoulis was a legend in the European basketball scene, making a name for himself in the Greek League before leading Greece past Team USA at the 2006 FIBA World Cup for the eventual gold. Despite being drafted in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round, Spanoulis only joined the NBA with the Houston Rockets when he was already 24 years old. Unable to acclimate to the style of play, his NBA career only lasted 31 games before heading back to Europe.

Sasha Kaun

Sasha Kaun was a 6-foot-11 bruiser who made waves for CSKA Moscow while also impressing at the 2012 London Olympics for Russia. Kaun was originally drafted by the Seattle Supersonics way back in 2008. However, he only stepped foot in the NBA seven years later after winning five championships in the Russian Professional League.

At already 30 years old, Kaun had already reached his ceiling, and the evolution of the NBA rendered his style nearly obsolete. On the bright side, Kaun still managed to win an NBA championship in his lone NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fabricio Oberto

After going undrafted at the 1997 NBA Draft, Fabricio Oberto made a career in Europe, winning several championships and MVPs at the Liga ACB and LNB. He was also a part of Argentina's golden era that bagged gold at the 2004 Olympics in Athens and bronze at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Oberto's NBA opportunity came only when he had already reached 30. The San Antonio Spurs took a chance on him, but a heart condition that prematurely ended his six-year NBA career as a solid role player. The Argentinian big man did manage to win a championship with the Spurs in 2007.

Pero Antic

Pero Antic certainly made Macedonia proud after becoming the first Macedonian to step foot in the NBA. Antic grinded it out in Europe, earning two Greek League championships, Bulgarian League MVP, and Russian Cup MVP.

The Atlanta Hawks took notice and signed him up when he was already 31 years old. However, with age and injuries, Antic failed to translate his success in Europe at the NBA level. Furthermore, with his family living in Macedonia, which was far away from the United States, Antic decided to leave the NBA after two seasons to be with his loved ones.

Bojan Bogdanovic was a feared sharpshooter out of Croatia. Had he entered the NBA earlier, his career would've probably had more accolades than an All-Rookie Team selection.

Bogdanovic was selected in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat. However, the Croatian star opted to stay longer in Europe for three more years before signing with the Brooklyn Nets. While Bogdanovic showed his experience and craft as a two-way player, injuries took a toll, forcing him to eventually retire at 36, limiting his NBA career to only 10 seasons.

Marcelo Huertas

Marcelo Huertas is a well-respected figure for Brazilian basketball. His achievements in the Liga ACB and with the Brazilian national team have cemented him as an all-time great in the international community.

But despite a decorated international career, Huertas' NBA tenure was forgettable at best. Age and limited opportunities were factors, as one of the oldest rookies in league history made his debut at already 32 years old for a Los Angeles Lakers squad that wasn't willing to wait for him to acclimate in the NBA.

Facundo Campazzo

Facundo Campazzo cemented himself as an international talent after winning two EuroLeague championships and leading Argentina to a silver-medal finish at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. His flashy passing and elite playmaking triggered the Denver Nuggets to call his number.

Campazzo joined the NBA, when he was already 29 years old. While still in his prime, the Argentina guard probably needed to be in his physical peak to make up for his short stature at 5-foot-10. Unable to meet the NBA's physical demands, Campazzo's NBA career only lasted three years before heading back to Europe. Chances would've been better for him to make a bigger splash, had he joined the league when he was younger.

Milos Teodosic

Widely once regarded as the best point guard not in the NBA, Milos Teodosic certainly won it all at the EuroLeague. The Serbian star gained enough respect at the international stage, prompting the Los Angeles Clippers to attain his services. But already at 30 years old, battered with injuries, Teodosic was a nonfactor at the NBA level. It only took 60 games across two seasons for him to realize that he was better off in Europe.

Pablo Prigioni

The oldest rookie in NBA history is Pablo Prigioni, who made his debut at 35 years old. The Argentinian guard made a name for himself in Europe, collecting a handful of Spanish Cups and Spanish Supercups. Despite being way past his prime, Prigioni made his way into the NBA, having stopovers with the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Houston Rockets. While he showed glimpses as a starter, Prigioni's NBA stint would've had more impact had he been brought in earlier.

Arvydas Sabonis

Arvydas Sabonis remains as one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history. Sabonis was an instrumental figure in the iconic Soviet Union basketball squad that won gold at the 1988 Olympics at the expense of Team USA. His elite playmaking at the post probably would've ushered international players a little earlier.

But thanks to tensions and restrictions after the Cold War, Sabonis' entry into the NBA was delayed. While fans finally got to see him on an NBA court, the Lithuanian center was already bothered by age and injuries that prevented him from being in his best form.