Following reports that ESPN could demote Dorus Burke for NBA broadcasts following her 2024-25 performance, the news has been confirmed, as longtime commentator Tim Legler gets the bump.

The Athletic reports ESPN is promoting Legler, who will be joining Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson for the company's NBA Finals broadcasts.

Jefferson worked his first NBA Finals as part of the broadcast team in June 2025. He then signed a new contract with the company, making Burke the odd person out.

She had done two NBA Finals broadcasts with them, which was groundbreaking. As The Athletic notes, Burke became the first woman to be an analyst for one of the four major American sports (NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL).

Why did ESPN demote Doris Burke from their NBA broadcasts?

While she was demoted, Burke may still be in play for ESPN's number two team. The Athletic notes that ESPN is “discussing a contract extension” with her. More than likely, she will be part of their number two team if she signs an extension.

Burke has been with ESPN for decades, so it would be surprising if she left. Luckily, it appears she still has a role there despite her demotion.

The initial report from The Athletic stated that Burke was better in two-person teams rather than three-person teams. That showed during the 2025 NBA Finals. Breen was also blamed, as he was trying hard to recapture the “magic that he had with [Jeff] Van Gundy and [Mark] Jackson.”

After The Athletic's previous report about Burke's potential demotion, Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle showed his support for her at a news conference before the NBA Finals. Jefferson also supported her, wearing a shirt that read “My Favorite Broadcaster is Doris Burke” to the College Softball World Series.

However, neither effort swayed ESPN's decision. Executive vice president Mike McQuade made the decision to demote Burke. It's noted that Legler “has been a longtime favorite of McQuade's.” So, the move makes sense.

The last few years have seen a variety of changes at ESPN. Their NBA Finals crew took a hit when Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson were fired in 2023.

Burke then got the call to join Breen and Doc Rivers. However, Rivers then left to return to coach the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 season. JJ Redick was then inserted into Rivers's spot instead of Jefferson.