Former NBA guard Jeff Teague said he would take Russell Westbrook over Kawhi Leonard when evaluating individual careers, sparking debate over two of the most decorated players of the 21st century.

On a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast, Teague reacted to CBS Sports’ list of the top 25 NBA players of the century. The rankings placed LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Tim Duncan in the top three, while Leonard was slotted at No. 13 and Westbrook at No. 25.

“Kawhi Leonard [is] not better than Russell Westbrook,” Teague said. “He [does] not have a better career than Russell Westbrook. He won championships, but this is an individual award. Give me Russell Westbrook. He don’t have no league MVP. You was never the best player in the NBA. You've never been the best player in the NBA.”

Jeff Teague chooses Russell Westbrook’s MVP resume over Kawhi Leonard’s championships

Leonard, 34, is entering his sixth season with the Los Angeles Clippers after completing his 11th NBA campaign. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals last season while shooting 49.8% from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range in 37 appearances.

His resume includes two NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards, six All-Star selections, an All-Star Game MVP, three All-NBA first-team honors, two Defensive Player of the Year awards and a steals title. Leonard has been widely recognized as one of the league’s premier two-way players. The Clippers reshaped their roster this offseason by acquiring Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez and John Collins in pursuit of a deeper playoff run.

Westbrook, 36, finished his 17th season and first with the Denver Nuggets, posting 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game across 75 contests. He shot 44.9% from the floor and 32.3% from deep.

The former league MVP is a nine-time All-Star, two-time All-Star MVP, two-time All-NBA first-team selection, five-time All-NBA second-team honoree, two-time scoring champion and three-time assists leader. Westbrook, who became the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double over a full season, has been regarded as one of the most dynamic guards of his era.

Teague’s comparison surfaces as Leonard leads Clippers and Westbrook eyes Kings opportunity

While Leonard’s career has been defined by postseason success and defensive dominance, Westbrook’s has centered on individual accolades and historic statistical production. The contrast has fueled debate over which legacy carries greater weight in evaluating careers.

Westbrook is currently a free agent heading into his 18th season. NBA reporter Jake Fischer said on a recent Bleacher Report live stream that Sacramento has emerged as the most probable landing spot.

“We are still waiting to see what other moves could come in Sacramento before the Kings try to bring Russell Westbrook,” Fischer said. “And that’s been the one home all along that we really have looked at for Russell Westbrook and that’s still the home that I have heard earlier this week is the most likely outcome for Russell Westbrook if he’s gonna be in the NBA at all.”

As the 2025-26 season approaches, Leonard continues to lead a retooled Clippers roster, while Westbrook awaits his next opportunity. Teague’s comments reflect the ongoing debate about how to measure careers between players with contrasting paths to stardom.