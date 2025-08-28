With the NFL season right around the corner, LeBron James is stirring the football conversation once again by sharing his bold prediction for Super Bowl LX. The NBA superstar set the stage for a blockbuster matchup, telling fans to prepare for another Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl showdown. This would mark part three of the modern rivalry between these two teams.

King James, via @DKSportsbook, is going out on a limb predicting this years Super Bowl matchup… Chiefs vs. Eagles part III 😶‍🌫️ pic.twitter.com/geHvYZfDjL — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

There’s unfinished business after the Chiefs edged the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles struck back with a dominant win in Super Bowl LIX. Now, a potential winner-takes-all clash looms on football’s biggest stage

When asked who could take home MVP honors, LeBron James surprised many by choosing Lamar Jackson. The Ravens quarterback is coming off a stellar season. Because of this, James believes Jackson’s playmaking ability could steal the spotlight even if Baltimore doesn’t make the final. Ultimately, his prediction highlights how much James respects Jackson’s dual-threat game and his ability to change the outcome of any contest.

In addition, LeBron also weighed in on the Washington Commanders. He noted that they’re “not a sleeper team anymore.” With several offseason upgrades and a fresh coaching approach, Washington has drawn national attention. As a result, James’ comment reflects the growing perception that the Commanders are poised to challenge NFC contenders and shake up the playoff race.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Eagles both remain loaded with star power. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to anchor Kansas City’s dominance, while Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown lead Philadelphia’s high-powered offense. If it happens, a third straight clash between these squads on the game’s biggest stage would be historic and unforgettable for fans.

Overall, LeBron James’ prediction for Super Bowl LX adds extra intrigue to an NFL season already packed with storylines. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, and the Eagles struck back in Super Bowl LIX. A predicted third clash could decide ultimate bragging rights. Whether or not his call for another Eagles-Chiefs showdown comes true, his bold pick of Lamar Jackson as MVP is enough to keep fans talking

Could LeBron James be right about this modern rivalry reaching its epic finale on football’s biggest stage?