Apex Legends Teases New Map for Season 15

With Season 14 of Apex Legends coming to a close, the teasers for Season 15, dubbed Apex Legends: Eclipse, continue. Today, the “A New Home” mode is now open to players who want to catch a glimpse of what the new map has to offer. Read on to find out more about the newest stage coming to the Apex Games.

Apex Legends Teases New Map Set on Broken Moon Cleo

Apex Legends recently teased the new map along with the new legend Catalyst in the most recent Stories from the Outlands. Together with that video, the “A New Home” mode is now available through the in-game playlist to players who crafted a Golden Ticket. As a quick reminder, the Golden Ticket is currently available in the Replicators for 125 Crafting Materials. Craft a ticket, then collect it in order to gain access to the mode. If entering the mode with other party members, everyone must have a Golden Ticket.

Upon entering the mode, players are transported to the Encore arena, where they must board a dropship. After boarding it, players will be taken to what appears to be a barren, rocky area that is covered heavily in fog. Players must then board a platform, which will launch them upward and attach them to a zipline that will take them through a small portion of the new map, which features new structures and other points of interest on the map. How big the map actually is has yet to be revealed.

The teaser then fades to black and ends with a quick line: “This tour has been brought to you by Silva Pharmaceuticals.” Based on this, we will most likely be getting more lore on Eduardo Silva, Octane’s father, who has been slightly more involved with the games in recent seasons. We can also expect legend Seer to gain extra lore and character development, as the new map is set on his home planet’s broken moon, Cleo. This is further compounded by an interview he previously had with Lisa Stone, where she blamed him for bringing about the destruction of Cleo. Lastly, we can expect the new legend Catalyst to provide some insights on the map as players explore it in-game while learning more about her and Boreas.

You can never quite see it all. pic.twitter.com/r3L7syUiSJ — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 13, 2022

Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse will arrive on November 1, 2022. The launch trailer for the new season will go live on the official Apex Legends Youtube channel on October 20.

For more gaming news from us, click here.