Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater are getting more serious. The two started dating after their divorces.

Ariana Grande is looking into the future. The Grammy-winning singer and the actor have been “inseparable” a source told Us Weekly recently.

“Things between Ariana and Ethan have grown more serious in the past few months, and they’re pretty much inseparable.

They added: “Ariana deeply cares for Ethan and absolutely sees a future with him. She’s looking forward to a fresh start in the new year and can’t wait to see how things continue to grow for them.”

The source continued saying that her family has had a positive response to the pairs growing relationship.

“Ariana appreciates how her friends and family support their relationship,” the insider continued. “Having their support has really helped and means the world to her.”

Just last month an insider per People told the publication that the singer “loves being with him” and is “serious” about her relationship with the actor.

The two have been out enjoying NYC lately but the insider adds that they “mostly enjoy staying in. It’s a very normal relationship.”

Grande took to her dad Ed Butera to see Slater in his Broadway production Spamalot. Slater then tagged along to a dinner with Grande and her father according to photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Ariana Grande Reflects On Her 2023

Grande and Slater began sparking romance rumors shortly after it was announced that the singer and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez were separated. Slater also filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay in July. The two were high school sweethearts and got married in 2018. The singer reflected on how the last year has treated her as there were several changes in her personal life.

“[2023 was] one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life,” Grande wrote of 2023 to her Instagram Story on Dec. 30. “there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.”

“i’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. i’ve never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment,” she continued.

She added: “i gave everything i could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects i was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that i had the provellge of creating art with and crossing paths with this near.”

“i have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other,” she wrote.

“I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to,” she continued. “i am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not.”