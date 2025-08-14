In addition to Taylor Swift's big reveal about her 12th studio album Life of a Showgirl, the singer joked about Travis Kelce's failed attempt in trying to meet her.

During Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, the singer had a stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where the Kansas City Chiefs play. As Swift sat down with Travis and his brother Jason Kelce on their joint podcast, New Heights, the singer jokingly got annoyed at the tight end's “mantrum” when he didn't meet her.

Travis infamously made a friendship bracelet with his phone number to give to her at the concert, which he shared back in 2023. He explained why it didn't work on the show that month.

“I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said on an episode of New Heights. “So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings New episode premieres NOW! Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

Swift joked that Travis didn't think about “logistics” in trying to meet her but in the end she thought his gesture was romantic and reminded her of an 80s film.

“This kind of felt more like I was in an '80s John Hughes movie and he was just like standing outside of my window with a boombox just being like, ‘I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet. Do you want to date me?'” the singer shared on the show.

Taylor Swift opens up about first date with Travis Kelce

The couple opened up more about them meeting one another and the “insane” question the 14-time Grammy winner asked Travis on their first date.

“On our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl and he looked across the field,” Swift shared on the Aug. 13 episode, “and saw his brother standing five feet away from him on the field.”

“He was like, ‘Actually, I'm on the offense and my brother is on the offense. I'm only on the field the same time as the defense,'” she said, adding that Travis gave her a sweet and nonjudgmental answer. “I thought everyone was on there at the same time.”

The singer shared why she loved his grand gesture and how she's thankful for the podcast giving her Travis.

“It was wild, but it worked. I'm glad it worked. I'm just circling back to ‘New Heights' to say thank you for (him). Look at this.”