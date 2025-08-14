In a historic shift for mixed martial arts, the UFC announced on Monday that all numbered events and Fight Nights will move exclusively to Paramount+ and select CBS broadcasts starting in 2026, effectively ending the long-standing pay-per-view (PPV) model. The move is part of a landmark seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcast deal with ViacomCBS, equating to an average annual value of $1.1 billion. The announcement immediately raised questions about fighter pay, particularly for those earning PPV points, with high-profile fighters like Jake Paul expressing concern about how the change would affect earnings.

UFC president Dana White has moved quickly to assuage such worries, assuring athletes that the deal will be incredible for the fighters. White elaborated on the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast that the structure of the deal provides significant financial upside for fighters.

“Listen when you do a deal like this. Obviously, we’re talking about how good it is for the fans, it’s obviously good for the company, but it’s incredible for the fights. And we always had a model where you eat what you kill type thing,” White said. “With the Pay Per Views, mathematically, you just figure that out. It’s going to be incredible. Since 2001, the day we bought this company, fighter pay has gone up. Every new deal that we’ve done, fighters' pay has gone up. Obviously, fighter pay will go up for this deal. Not just financially for the fighters, but the amount of exposure now that they’re going to get. More people can tune in for $12.99 than they could for $80 plus dollars.”

The deal will stream 43 events per year, 13 numbered events and 30 Fight Nights, providing more than 350 hours of live content, making UFC more accessible to fans while potentially increasing sponsorship and promotional opportunities for fighters. Selected marquee fights will also air on CBS, expanding MMA’s mainstream reach and increasing visibility for athletes, particularly among the 18-34 demographic.

White confirmed that performance bonuses, which have been $50,000 since 2006, will see an increase under the new arrangement. While he did not provide exact figures, he said that the bonuses represent the low-hanging fruit and are guaranteed to go up.

Fighter salaries, which have historically ranged between $10,000 and $30,000 for new signings, have been a recurring topic of debate, backed by a 2024 antitrust lawsuit settlement of $375 million that compensated 1,067 fighters underpaid between 2010 and 2017.

In addition to financial assurances, Dana White confirmed that the current commentary team, including Joe Rogan, will remain in place when UFC transitions to its new broadcast partners in January 2026. White stressed that money has never motivated Rogan, noting that Rogan even did his first 12 events for free.

The UFC expects the shift away from PPV to enhance its global reach, potentially touching nearly a billion households worldwide, while offering fans more affordable access to events. By combining Paramount+ streaming and CBS broadcasts, the UFC will maximize exposure, engage fans, and increase athlete visibility, giving fans a whole new way to experience MMA.