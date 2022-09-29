Arizona Cardinals: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was a disappointing follow up performance to their stunning comeback win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Moving into Week 4, the Cardinals have a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who have also struggled to open the 2022 season. With the game right around the corner, we will reveal our Cardinals Week 4 bold predictions.

The Cardinals offense has struggled to get off the ground for five of the first six halves of football they have played this season. They have played some tough opponents to open the season, but given all the money they committed to star quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason, the Cardinals are rightfully upset with how their offense has looked to open the season.

That could change against a Panthers squad that has looked even worse on offense to start the season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has looked pretty bad in his first three games with his new team, and he will be looking to get on track in Week 4 against the Cardinals. Let’s dive into our bold predictions, and see whether or not the Cardinals should be expected to come out on top against the Panthers.

3. The Cardinals defense will intercept Baker Mayfield three times

It hasn’t really been picked up on by many football fans, but Mayfield’s start to his tenure with the Panthers has been very ugly. He’s completed just over 50 percent of his passes, which is terrible for a starting quarterback in the NFL. He has 550 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, which aren’t horrible numbers until you remember that Carolina has already played three full games this season.

The Panthers have gotten lucky that they haven’t really played a solid team so far this season, but that will change against the Cardinals in Week 4. Arizona did a good job keeping a strong Rams offense quiet in Week 3, and if the offense had decided to show up, they could have easily won.

The Cardinals will continue their strong play by intercepting Mayfield three times throughout this one. Byron Murphy Jr., Budda Baker, and Isaiah Simmons will all record interceptions in this one, and calls for Mayfield’s head will only increase after this one. What fans may not be willing to admit is that Arizona’s defense is good, and they torture Mayfield throughout this one.

2. The Cardinals offense will score all four of their touchdowns on the ground

The Cardinals ground game took the league by storm last season, with James Conner being a deadly red zone threat, and Murray being the dynamic dual-threat quarterback he is. But to start the season, they simply haven’t looked the same as last season. That will change in Week 4 against Carolina.

The Panthers rush defense is middle of the pack right now, and they have actually done a good job slowing down the likes of Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, and Alvin Kamara to start the season. But in fairness to those rushers, their quarterback situations aren’t exactly making their lives very easy.

Carolina hasn’t played a QB as good as Murray this season, and he will lead an efficient rushing attack all day long. Murray and Conner will both score two touchdowns apiece on the ground, as the Panthers will fall behind early and allow Arizona to run all over them in this one. When all is said and done, the Cardinals will have accrued over 225 total yards and four touchdowns on the ground, resulting in a successful day at the office.

1. The Cardinals will cruise to a 31-15 victory over the Panthers

This game won’t be competitive, as the Cardinals will score touchdowns on their first two possessions and control the game the rest of the way out. Arizona’s offense has a lot of question marks, but against a Panthers team that hasn’t looked overly competitive to start the season, it won’t matter in this one.

The defense will do a great job holding Mayfield and Carolina’s offense quiet, and there will be a drive or two where it looks like the Panthers are threatening, but the 14-0 score will hold heading into halftime. Arizona will open the second half with a field goal, and while Carolina will respond with a touchdown through Christian McCaffrey, the Cardinals will score touchdowns on back to back drives to put this game to rest.

Arizona’s improved offense will be encouraging, but their passing game will have another mediocre day, leaving many to wonder whether this team will be able to actually turn things up a notch once DeAndre Hopkins returns from his six game suspension. But a win is a win, and given their struggles to start the season, the Cardinals will be pleased with their result against Carolina.