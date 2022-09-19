Kyler Murray drops stirring 4-word reaction to Cardinals’ miraculous comeback vs. Raiders

Kyler Murray couldn’t be more hyped up after helping the Arizona Cardinals come from behind to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 showdown on Sunday.

The Raiders were ahead by 20 points at halftime, and they appeared to be on their way to an easy win after entering the fourth quarter with a 23-7 lead. However, the Cardinals turned the tables and fired 16 unanswered points to force overtime. Then in OT, Arizona forced Hunter Renfrow to commit a fumble, which Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up and returned 59 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

After the wild turn of events, Murray couldn’t help but be proud of his Cardinals.

Helluva Win… Go Cards!🥋 — Kyler Murray (@K1) September 19, 2022

Sure enough, Kyler Murray was a big reason for the win. While he did throw one interception, he more than made up for it with one passing touchdown and one rushing score.

The Cardinals made history in the process as well, tying the record for the longest winning streak as a road underdog. Apparently the last seven times Arizona has been tagged as the underdog in a road game, they have come out to win those matches. They are now tied with the 1980-81 Seattle Seahawks for the record in the Super Bowl era.

Each of the last SEVEN times Arizona has been a road underdog, it has won the game outright. That is tied with 1980-81 Seattle for the longest win streak as a road underdog in the Super Bowl era. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 19, 2022

Murray and the rest of Arizona should definitely be proud of the accomplishment they made on Sunday. Not only did they show how resilient they are, but they also proved they know how to bounce back when the going gets tough–odds-on favorite or not.