The Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball team defeated the rival Arizona Wildcats on a wild, halfcourt buzzer beater from senior guard Desmond Cambridge as time expired. Cambridge’s unfathomable shot not only helped Arizona State basketball pull off the shocking upset over no. 7 Arizona, but it also left Twitter stunned. Here are some of the best reactions.

It’s hard to understate the magnitude of the moment when Cambridge hit the shot for the Sun Devils. This Twitter user summed it up perfectly.

After Twitter users got over just how insane Desmond Cambridge’s halfcourt heave was, they realized that Arizona State and Arizona played a college basketball game of this caliber in February, not March.

And not only that, but that Arizona State basketball’s chances of even playing in March Madness games are still alive thanks to Cambridge’s Stephen Curry-esque game-winner.

That’s right, the Sun Devils hopes’ are still alive thanks to this signature win over Arizona basketball, who has been ranked inside the top-10 for nearly all 16 weeks of the rankings.

It’s a win that the 20-9 Sun Devils badly needed.

And they got the victory thanks to a shot that has seemingly become a part of Cambridge’s repertoire.

After all, Arizona State basketball’s leading scorer hit a nearly identical shot earlier in the season against UCLA.

If nothing else, teams should want to avoid this Sun Devils team for the simple fact that if they’re within striking distance- anywhere in the gymnasium- they know they have a shot at the win with Desmond Cambridge on the floor.