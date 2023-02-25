The Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball team defeated the rival Arizona Wildcats on a wild, halfcourt buzzer beater from senior guard Desmond Cambridge as time expired. Cambridge’s unfathomable shot not only helped Arizona State basketball pull off the shocking upset over no. 7 Arizona, but it also left Twitter stunned. Here are some of the best reactions.

The most iconic moment in the Bobby Hurley era. Must-win, on the road, against your arch-rival.. Desmond Cambridge Jr. for the WIN. pic.twitter.com/4jXGShMFrs — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) February 25, 2023

It’s hard to understate the magnitude of the moment when Cambridge hit the shot for the Sun Devils. This Twitter user summed it up perfectly.

IT'S NOT EVEN MARCH YET ‼️ Arizona State drills the half-court shot to beat No. 7 Arizona 🤯pic.twitter.com/eog4mJ1lcK — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 25, 2023

After Twitter users got over just how insane Desmond Cambridge’s halfcourt heave was, they realized that Arizona State and Arizona played a college basketball game of this caliber in February, not March.

And not only that, but that Arizona State basketball’s chances of even playing in March Madness games are still alive thanks to Cambridge’s Stephen Curry-esque game-winner.

Holy smokes!! ASU stuns No. 7 Arizona in Tucson 89-88 , Desmond Cambridge Jr. with the game-winner!! Sun Devils NCAA Tourney hopes stay alive. @azfamily pic.twitter.com/JeXI5y3XcR — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) February 25, 2023

Wow, what a finish Unbelievable buzzer-beater by ASU's Desmond Cambridge Jr. from beyond the halfcourt line stuns Arizona. ASU's bubble hopes remain alive. — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) February 25, 2023

That’s right, the Sun Devils hopes’ are still alive thanks to this signature win over Arizona basketball, who has been ranked inside the top-10 for nearly all 16 weeks of the rankings.

It’s a win that the 20-9 Sun Devils badly needed.

And they got the victory thanks to a shot that has seemingly become a part of Cambridge’s repertoire.

After all, Arizona State basketball’s leading scorer hit a nearly identical shot earlier in the season against UCLA.

If nothing else, teams should want to avoid this Sun Devils team for the simple fact that if they’re within striking distance- anywhere in the gymnasium- they know they have a shot at the win with Desmond Cambridge on the floor.