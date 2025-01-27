ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona State Sun Devils play their final game in the month of January on Tuesday night when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes. ASU has just a month and a half left to make a strong run toward the NCAA Tournament, and the odds of the Sun Devils making the field of 68 are getting smaller and smaller as we speak. Arizona State started brightly this season, winning with impressive basketball in nonconference games versus New Mexico, Saint Mary's, Grand Canyon, and Santa Clara. The New Mexico and Saint Mary's wins have aged really well, with UNM and SMC both leading their respective conferences and being near-locks for the NCAA Tournament several weeks before Selection Sunday. However, Arizona State has been hammered in Big 12 play. If noncon games helped the Sun Devils, conference play is really hurting them.

ASU has lost five out of its last six games. The one win in that stretch was a really good one at West Virginia, but then ASU couldn't nail down the kind of win which would have been transformative for this team's portfolio and its March Madness chances. Arizona State led Iowa State by seven points at halftime at home on Saturday afternoon. The Sun Devils were 20 minutes away from beating a team which could be a No. 1 seed at the 2025 NCAA Tournament. This was the Sun Devils' big chance to catapult themselves past dozens of bubble teams with an elite win. However, ASU couldn't seal the deal. The Sun Devils were still very close with under six minutes left, but Iowa State pulled away late to defeat ASU. The Sun Devils are still on the wrong side of the bubble. Now they play a Colorado team which sits in the basement of the Big 12. If Arizona State loses this game, the Devils' resume will take a big hit, and their chances of making the Big Dance will fall even more.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State simply has to win this game. The margin for error for the Sun Devils in the month of February will be slim to none if ASU loses this game and falls downward in the overall bubble pecking order. Given that ASU did trounce Colorado by 20 points earlier this season, one should have a reasonable expectation that in a game priced as something very close to a pick 'em, ASU can win outright and thereby cover the spread at the same time.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado hasn't won much, but it has played Big 12 teams tough. West Virginia was a tough game. Iowa State was a tough game. Colorado puts up a fight; it just doesn't finish. Against Arizona State — a team not as good as Iowa State — Colorado might be able to finish the job this time around.

Final Arizona State-Colorado Prediction & Pick

We think Arizona State is clearly better and is in a position to play well and win. Take ASU.

Final Arizona State-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Arizona State moneyline