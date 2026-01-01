The Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) are limping into the playoffs after dropping three straight games and falling short of the NFC North crown. Since they are locked in as the No. 7 seed, their only focus in Sunday afternoon's road matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings should be getting as healthy as possible. Some starters will sit out this meaningless game before ramping up for Wild Card Weekend. Newcomer Trevon Diggs is willing to lend a helping hand amid these special circumstances.

The veteran cornerback was claimed by Green Bay on Wednesday following his release from the Dallas Cowboys, but apparently, he does not require much time to get ready for game action. Diggs says he can play against the Vikings if the Packers want him to, per Weston Hodkiewicz potentially giving head coach Matt LaFleur the option to rest Keisean Nixon or Carrington Valentine.

Trevon Diggs was about to take his kids to Dave & Busters when he found out the Packers claimed him on waivers. Quickly reached out to Micah Parsons & caught a flight to Appleton. He got in around 9 last night. Diggs said he can play Sunday, if that’s what Packers want. pic.twitter.com/9ZVZUwfQrr — weston hodkiewicz (@WesHod) January 1, 2026

Article Continues Below

Although Diggs expressed complete confidence in his abilities, these comments suggest he is keenly aware of his situation. The 2021-22 All-Pro has lost a step after suffering various injuries over the years and presently inspires little optimism on the field. Simply put, he has frequently been a liability this season. A new team can make a big difference, however.

The relationship between Diggs and the Cowboys had incurred multiple blows in the last year. He lost $500,000 from his salary for rehabbing away from the team and was reportedly denied permission to travel back to Dallas on his own after a 30-23 Christmas Day victory over the Washington Commanders (he is from the D.C. area and wanted to spend extra time with his family). Though, declining performance is the biggest reason Trevon Diggs no longer has a star on his helmet.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has zero interceptions, zero pass breakups and 18 solo tackles in eight games this season. He is eager to start fresh with a squad that will be competing for a Super Bowl trip this January.