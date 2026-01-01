The Detroit Pistons have been playing some excellent basketball so far in the 2025-26 NBA season, recently getting back in the win column with a blowout road win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Detroit currently sits at the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, holding strong even as the New York Knicks have picked up the pace of late.

With the Eastern Conference seemingly wide open this year, some fans have wondered whether the Pistons might be willing to trade in some of their future assets in search of a player who can help them win right now.

Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on an interesting name who could help Detroit on the trade market: Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr.

“Another team to monitor when it comes to Porter, league sources say, is Detroit,” reported Fischer on Marc Stein's Substack.

Porter Jr. has been having a career year with the rebuilding Nets, averaging more than 25 points per game on elite efficiency. Meanwhile, many have circled the Pistons' lack of perimeter shooting as one of the key reasons to not be fully sold on them as a legitimate championship threat.

Fischer, however, did note that the Pistons are taking a patient approach to things.

“The Pistons, as we've been reporting, have signaled that they don't want to accelerate this pleasant surprise of a rebound from a 14-68 campaign in 2023-24 with an over-aggressive move during the season,” he reported.

It certainly makes sense for the Pistons to not want to make any drastic moves, considering that patience and a willingness to let things grow organically have been the key traits that have gotten them to their current position atop the East.

However, if they were able to get a player of Porter Jr.'s caliber for a reasonable price, it might be too intriguing of a prospect to pass up.