It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State-Kansas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State-Kansas.

There are many intriguing games on the college basketball schedule for Wednesday. This rates as one of the better contests you will find. Kansas is still learning how to play together. Head coach Bill Self is riding the ups and downs, trying to stay patient and figure out a formula that works. Kansas has gone through some pronounced struggles after early-season wins over North Carolina and Duke. Kansas then hit a rut with losses to Missouri and West Virginia. The Jayhawks' offense has been easy to defend at times. KU needs more balance and versatility from its attack. If big man Hunter Dickinson isn't sharp, this team is especially vulnerable. The Jayhawks did bounce back from the West Virginia loss with a 51-point wipeout of UCF this past Sunday on the road. Kansas played angry and with the urgency Self expects from his team, but one has to wonder why this urgency isn't always there. KU got crushed in the first half of the West Virginia game and simply could not solve the Mountaineers' defense. West Virginia is a solid team, but we just saw WVU get trounced at home by Arizona on Tuesday night. It's not as though the Mountaineers are elite. Yet, they controlled most of that game before a late Kansas rally made it close. Kansas might have gotten a wakeup call in that West Virginia game. KU was alive against UCF. However, now we get to see if Kansas can sustain a high level of play. If KU regresses and goes back to its bad habits versus Arizona State, the problem won't be solved. This is a real test of Kansas's consistency.

Arizona State looks like an NCAA Tournament team. Coach Bobby Hurley guided ASU to wins over New Mexico and Saint Mary's, plus a blowout of Colorado and additional wins over Santa Clara and Grand Canyon. That's a solid collection of non-cupcake victories which could look really good on Selection Sunday. Arizona State often struggles on offense under Hurley, but this season's team has made real improvements at that end of the floor. ASU will try to continue its offensive advancement against Kansas.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread seems large. Sure, Kansas did just win a game by 51 points on Sunday, but UCF isn't nearly as good as Arizona State, for one thing. Second, that game was an outlier for Kansas and not generally representative of how the Jayhawks have played over the past month. Third, Arizona State doesn't go through as many offensive droughts this season as it used to under Bobby Hurley. ASU will score consistently enough to keep this game relatively close.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The 51-point win over UCF awakened the beast inside this Kansas team. You will now see KU flex its muscles at home, even against a good team such as ASU. This will be another big-time romp for the Jayhawks.

Final Arizona State-Kansas Prediction & Pick

We think the spread is a good 3-4 points too large here. Take Arizona State.

Arizona State +12.5