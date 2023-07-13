Arsenal are set to hold discussions with FC Barcelona for a possible signature of Ferran Torres this summer. It is reported that the Catalans are willing to listen to offers for the former Manchester City forward this summer.

Fabrizio Romano, a renowned Italian journalist, wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that the situation from Arsenal isn't concrete as yet. It is reported that Barcelona will be willing to offload him, but only on loan. There are no mega proposals for the Spain International yet, and this saga is extremely quiet.

Torres showed a lot of promise under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. However, we have barely seen that potential at the Camp Nou. After being unable to get a firm starting position under Xavi, there are a lot of question marks over his future at Barcelona. There is an expectation that a loan move could suit both Barcelona and Torres' representatives.

If Barcelona agrees on a loan move, Arsenal would like to take the gamble. If the former Manchester City man's loan move is a success, the Gunners wouldn't hesitate in making his move permanent. Arsenal had a similar plan with Martin Odegaard when he joined on loan from Real Madrid in the 2020/21 season. After the initial loan move, the Norwegian secured a permanent switch to the Emirates Stadium.

A move to North London will see Torres reunite with some old Manchester City mates, such as Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. Moreover, this loan move could bring back his confidence so he can return to Spain in much better conditions. It shouldn't be ignored that Arsenal will be fighting in four different competitions next season, which means that they would a strong squad spine.