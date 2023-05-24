Arsenal are hoping to extend the contract of Martin Odegaard. The Gunners have just announced the long-term contract extension of Bukayo Saka. Now, they would hope that they see that their playmaker puts pen to paper soon.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League runner-ups look to extend the contract of Odegaard until June 2026. It is reported that the negotiations will begin with the representatives of the former Real Madrid after the end of the season. Odegaard loves Arsenal and has been regarded highly in the dressing room.

If Odegaard signs a contract extension with the Gunners, he will join Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Magalhães to put pen to paper on a new deal. The Norwegian has had a fantastic season at Arsenal. Arsenal fans and pundits have applauded Odegaard for his remarkable leadership skills.

There is a possibility that Odegaard can become the new club captain, considering that Kieran Tierney is reported to leave the club in the summer. He could break the record for the most non-penalty goals scored by a midfielder in a Premier League campaign if he nets against Wolves on the season’s final day. The 24-year-old currently has two years left on his deal at the club.

However, Odegaard would be disappointed with his team’s capitulation in the past month. Arsenal blew an eight-point lead against the champions Manchester City. Now, they could have a 10-point deficit going into the final Premier League game of the season. However, the Norweigian and the Arsenal fans would be optimistic about their campaign overall and hope they return stronger next season.