The Calgary Flames improved in 2024-25, but still missed the playoffs. There was an expectation that GM Craig Conroy could be aggressive this offseason to improve the team and make the playoffs in 2025-26. Instead, they chose to stay the course in NHL Free Agency, and the Flames did not make any major moves. They did make some minor moves, though, and one stands out as the perfect play.

Calgary was tied in points with the St. Louis Blues for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, but would be eliminated on a tiebreaker. They needed the Blues to lose on April 15th in their last game, but the Blues took a 6-1 victory and successfully ended the Flames' season. Being this close to the playoffs, the team has a few routes it can take. The front office can decide that they capped out, sell their best pieces, and reset. That is normally reserved for older teams, which is not the case here. Option two is to make major moves in an attempt to make a massive step forward. The Flames struck out in free agency and did not make major trades.

The final option is to stay the course. This is what the Flames did, focusing on their youth. There was the possibility that the club would trade away Rasmus Andersson or Nazem Kadri, but they have not made either of those moves. The only loss of the offseason was backup goaltender Dan Vladar, as he moved to the Philadelphia Flyers. While the team did not make major moves, they had some extensions that were solid.

The Flames reward Adam Klapka

The Flames' focus on the future begins with rewarding new contracts to productive and young players. Adam Klapka got a two-year contract extension from the front office in just that move. He was undrafted coming into the NHL and signed a two-year entry-level deal in 2022 with the team. The Czech forward would break into the NHL for the first time in 2023-24. He played in just six games, scoring one goal during that campaign.

In 2024-25, he would play 31 more games in the NHL with 33 in the AHL as well. At the NHL level, Klapka found the back of the net six times while adding four helpers. The Czech forward showed a lot of promise at the end of the season. In his last 10 games, he saw his ice time increase, and with that, a solid increase in production. Four of his six goals were scored in the last ten games, as well as all four of his assists. He is also a physical player and a solid defender at the NHL level. With a low-cost contract of just $1.25 million, this was a solid signing.

Still, the 24-year-old does not have a massive track record in the NHL. While he has shown promise and could be a contributor in the future, this was mainly a low-risk play banking on continued production. If he continues on his trajectory, this could be lauded as the best move of the offseason. If he does not, this will be nothing more than a footnote.

The return of Kevin Bahl was the perfect move

The perfect move of the offseason was in a similar vein as the first. Klapka is a 24-year-old who has shown promise, but does not have a full track record. Kevin Bahl is 25 years old, has shown promise, but has an NHL track record to back it up. The blueliner was the 55th overall selection of the Arizona Coyotes in 2018, but would be traded to the New Jersey Devils before making it to the NHL. The Canadian broke into the NHL in 2021-22, playing in 17 games.

He became a mainstay on the roster in 2022-23 and played all 82 games in 2023-24 for New Jersey. That year, he found the back of the net once and added ten assists. He also became a physical force that year. He had 142 hits while blocking 80 shots. The Canadian would be traded to the Flames as part of the deal that sent Jacob Markstrom to New Jersey.

He saw his ice time increase in 2024-25, often being placed in the top rotation. He amassed 20 points, which was the third highest among blue line players on the club. The defender would also once again be a physical presence on the ice. He had 109 hits while blocking 116 shots in 2024-25. If the Flames do end up trading Andersson, this becomes an even bigger signing, as he is sure to be on the top rotation then. Still, to have the key left-side rearguard locked up for the next six years at a young age, this was the perfect signing for the future of the franchise.