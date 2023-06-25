Arsenal has set a hefty price tag of £35 million for young striker Folarin Balogun, as the 21-year-old continues to attract interest from various clubs in the summer transfer window, reported by mirror. Balogun impressed during his loan spell with French side Reims last season, and Arsenal is determined not to let him go for a bargain.

The promising forward garnered attention across Europe after his stellar performances, with AC Milan, Inter, RB Leipzig, and Napoli among the clubs expressing interest in securing his services. However, Crystal Palace, a Premier League rival, is also keen on Balogun, according to reports from The Sun.

Initially, RB Leipzig appeared to be leading the race for Folarin Balogun's signature but has now shifted focus to alternative targets upon learning of Arsenal's valuation. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, is actively seeking to bolster their forward department, especially with talisman Wilfried Zaha potentially departing the club. Balogun has emerged as a prime candidate on their shortlist, alongside their previous target, Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

The young striker's stock continues to rise, particularly after making his senior international debut for the United States in May. Balogun represented his new national team in a 3-0 victory over Mexico and followed it up with a goal against Canada just three days later. His performances have further highlighted his potential and attracted even more attention from potential suitors.

As the transfer window progresses, the race for Balogun's signature is heating up. Arsenal's significant price tag indicates their belief in the player's value and potential. The Gunners are determined to secure a fair deal for their young talent, especially after witnessing his impressive development last season.

Football fans eagerly await the outcome of this transfer saga, as Balogun's next destination could have a significant impact on his career trajectory. Whether he stays in the Premier League or moves abroad, the talented striker's journey is set to continue with high expectations surrounding his future performances.