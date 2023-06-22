Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea this transfer window, with the clubs said to be in advanced talks over a £60m deal.

The German international has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium for some time, and it now appears that a deal is close to being struck.

Kai Havertz, first Arsenal signing as deal will be completed in the next hours — here we go ✅⚪️🔴 #AFC ◉ £60m guaranteed fee; ◉ £5m add-ons; ◉ Long term deal agreed; ◉ Medical tests to be scheduled. Havertz will sign the contract this week, documents are being prepared. pic.twitter.com/ZatVvO7dRF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

According to reports, Arsenal have agreed a fee of £60m with Chelsea, plus £5m in add-ons. Havertz is also said to have agreed personal terms with the Gunners, and he is expected to sign a five-year contract.

The deal is still not done, but it is understood that the two clubs are working hard to finalize the details. If everything goes according to plan, Havertz could be an Arsenal player by the end of the week.

Kai Havertz's arrival would be a major coup for Arsenal, who are looking to build from their strong season. The Gunners finished second in the Premier League last season, and they are hoping that Havertz can provide more firepower on the offensive end.

The 24-year-old is a versatile attacker who can play as a central midfielder, a winger, or a striker. He has been capped 37 times by Germany and scored 13 goals. He joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for a club-record fee of £72m, but seeks a new challenge in Arsenal.

The signing of Havertz would be a statement of intent from the Gunners, and it would show that the club is serious about challenging for trophies again. Arsenal have been linked with a number of other top players in the transfer market in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see who else they bring in before the start of the season.