Speculation surrounding Folarin Balogun‘s future at Arsenal continues to grow, as the young striker hints at a potential exit from the club this summer, reported by goal.com. Balogun, who has impressed during his loan spells at Middlesbrough and Reims, has stated that he “definitely won't go on loan again,” indicating his desire for a permanent move away from Arsenal.

The 21-year-old signed a four-year contract with the Gunners in 2021 but has struggled for regular first-team opportunities. Despite his limited playing time, Balogun showcased his potential by breaking the 20-goal barrier during a successful stint in France with Reims last season. His performances have garnered interest from clubs across Europe, and it is widely expected that a deal will be completed in the upcoming transfer window.

When asked about his future, Folarin Balogun remained uncertain about the discussions taking place but expressed his commitment to staying present and enjoying the moment with his team and family. However, he made it clear that he won't entertain the idea of another loan move, indicating his desire for a permanent switch.

With competition for striking positions at Arsenal, including Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, Balogun's chances of regular playing time appear limited. Therefore, a move away from the Emirates Stadium seems likely, with clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Marseille, and RB Leipzig reportedly interested in securing his services.

Balogun's recent international success has added to his growing reputation, as he scored his first goal for the United States during their victorious CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada. The young striker's potential departure from Arsenal opens up new opportunities for him to further develop his career and fulfill his ambitions at a club where he can expect more consistent playing time. As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Balogun as he looks to secure his future and continue his promising development in European football.