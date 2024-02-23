In a surprising revelation, Aston Villa‘s Alisha Lehmann peels back the curtain on her daily routine on non-training days, offering fans a glimpse into the life of the Swiss international, reported by GOAL. Lehmann, a cornerstone of Aston Villa's Women's Super League (WSL) squad, continues to make waves both on and off the pitch in the West Midlands. At 25, the talented forward is on the verge of reaching a remarkable half-century of appearances for her national team.
Known for her dynamic performances and ever-growing fan base, Lehmann's 2024 resolution is a commitment to consistency, vowing to “do the same thing as last year.” It appears that the winning formula is already in place, and there's no need for any drastic changes.
Fans of Lehmann may find it intriguing that the football star, who typically rises at 8:45 am on training days, embraces a different pace on her days off. With time to spare, the playmaker admits to indulging in some extra shut-eye, lounging in bed until a leisurely 1 pm. It's a surprising revelation, offering a human touch to the athlete's routine.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Adding a personal touch to the narrative, Lehmann engages in a quickfire question session with Villa's media team. The Swiss sensation dishes on her best friend, favorite song, and the details of how she enjoys her coffee. As Villa navigates an international break, the anticipation builds for upcoming domestic clashes against Liverpool and a League Cup semi-final against Arsenal.
Alisha Lehmann's revelations not only showcase her prowess on the field but also provide fans with a deeper understanding of the person behind the athlete. As the WSL action resumes, supporters can look forward to witnessing more thrilling moments from Lehmann and the Aston Villa squad. Stay tuned for the excitement that lies ahead!