Aston Villa‘s Alisha Lehmann is making headlines during her international break with the Swiss national team, showcasing exceptional ball skills in an eye-catching training session, reported by GOAL. The forward, temporarily away from Women's Super League (WSL) duties, is gearing up for a significant international friendly double-header against Poland.

Lehmann, 25, boasts an impressive 48 caps for Switzerland, and her upcoming appearances against Poland could mark a milestone achievement as she eyes her half-century of international caps. With dedication and skill, Lehmann is leaving no stone unturned, aiming to catch the attention of Swiss national team coach Pia Sundhage. She has been exhibiting individual flair and precision during pre-match training sessions, showcasing her technical prowess with captivating routines.

While diligently ensuring the Swiss squad is collectively prepared for the challenges ahead, Lehmann has taken center stage in a showboating routine. Her skillful demonstration includes an array of techniques, such as keeping the ball airborne using her heel, neck, and feet – a testament to her exceptional ball control.

Amidst her international commitments, Alisha Lehmann, who recently rekindled her relationship with fellow Villa star Douglas Luiz, anticipates making a lasting impression for her country. After her time with the national team, she is set to return to England for crucial fixtures in early March. Villa is scheduled to face Liverpool in the WSL, followed by a high-stakes clash against Arsenal in the League Cup semi-finals. Lehmann's multifaceted contributions both on and off the pitch continue to make her a standout figure for Aston Villa.