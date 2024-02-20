Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann is bringing her flair to the international stage as she joins the Switzerland national team with style

Aston Villa‘s dynamic forward, Alisha Lehmann, is bringing her flair to the international stage as she joins the Switzerland national team with style, reported by GOAL. The 25-year-old, in high spirits, was recently photographed carrying a chic Louis Vuitton bag as she prepared to join her national teammates for twin friendlies against Poland this February.

Lehmann, known for her skills on the field, has showcased her skills for Aston Villa, netting three goals in 13 appearances across various competitions this season. While her club performance has been noteworthy, the attacker aims to make a significant impact on the international scene.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon Alisha Lehmann (@alishalehmann7) által megosztott bejegyzés

Sharing glimpses of her travel on Instagram, Lehmann shows enthusiasm for the upcoming challenges. The forward is eager to make her mark in the Switzerland national team jersey, having played 14 international matches in the 2023 calendar year without finding the back of the net.

Off the pitch, Lehmann recently added a personal highlight, rekindling her romance with fellow Villan, Douglas Luiz. The couple celebrated Valentine's Day together, exchanging heartfelt presents, demonstrating a blend of love and football. The couple is going strong with followers happy of their reunion, jokingly saying Alisha Lehmann is Douglas Luiz' best score so far.

Fans can anticipate Alisha Lehmann's spirited performance as Switzerland gears up to face Poland in consecutive international friendlies on February 23 and February 27. The Villans' forward will aim to contribute significantly, bringing her attacking prowess to the forefront and making her presence felt on the global football stage. Stay tuned for the action as Lehmann and her Swiss teammates strive for victory in these exciting encounters.