Alisha Lehmann, the talented footballer and partner of Aston Villa‘s midfielder Douglas Luiz, recently took her support to the stands, reported by GOAL. Lehmann made a notable appearance during Aston Villa's Europa Conference League clash against Ajax in the round of 16.
Sharing the matchday excitement on Instagram, Lehmann posted a picture capturing her view of the pitch adorned with the letters ‘UTV' (Up The Villa) and a lion emoji – a heartfelt display of her unwavering support for the Premier League club. Notably, Lehmann is not just a passionate supporter but also a valuable player on Villa's roster, adding a personal dimension to her connection with Douglas Luiz.
The game itself ended in a 0-0 draw, and the drama escalated with both teams finishing the match with 10 players on the field. Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa received a red card in the 83rd minute, and Ajax's Tristan Gooijer followed suit just three minutes later. Lehmann's presence in the stands added a touch of personal encouragement to the intense encounter.
Beyond her supportive role in the stands, Alisha Lehmann recently faced on-field challenges in the WSL Cup semi-final against Arsenal, resulting in a 4-0 defeat. Looking ahead, the spotlight shifts to Douglas Luiz, who is gearing up for a crucial clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, a fixture that holds significance in the pursuit of a top-four spot. Simultaneously, Alisha Lehmann will showcase her skills 24 hours earlier in a match against Everton, contributing actively to Aston Villa's pursuits on both personal and professional fronts.