Aston Villa‘s Alisha Lehmann is not only a force to be reckoned with on the football pitch but has also embraced a new role as a manager for Streets United. The Swiss international is actively involved in overseeing the performance of her Streets United team, showcasing her commitment to both playing and managing the sport she loves.
Recently, Lehmann celebrated Streets United's latest triumph, sharing her joy on Instagram through stories and a post. In the Instagram snapshot, she radiates pride while wearing the Streets United jersey, clearly showing her dedication to the team and her dual responsibilities.
Despite her new managerial duties, Lehmann remains focused on her playing career with Aston Villa. The 25-year-old forward is determined to contribute to Aston Villa's success in the Women's Super League (WSL), demonstrating her versatility and commitment to achieving excellence both on and off the field. Aston Villa is set to face Liverpool this Sunday in the WSL. Aston Villa, now 8th on the table, is just 3 points behind Liverpool as the crucial game can see them switch positions and give the Villans a jump start to their push for silverware.
Alisha Lehmann's ability to seamlessly transition between her roles as a player for Aston Villa and a manager for Streets United reflects her passion for football and her desire to make a meaningful impact. As she continues to navigate these dual responsibilities, fans can anticipate witnessing Lehmann's continued success, both as a player and a manager, making significant contributions to the footballing world.