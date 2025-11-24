On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns picked up their third win of the season with a road victory over the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 24-10. This game marked the first career start for quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who entered last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens after starter and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel got injured.

Things went much better for the high-profile fifth rounder on Sunday in Las Vegas, as Sanders threw for over 200 yards and a touchdown in his Browns debut, helping lead the team to a win.

After the game, a video emerged from the Cleveland locker room showing head coach Kevin Stefanski heaping praise on several key contributors to the victory, including Sanders.

However, one person who evidently wanted to see a bit more enthusiasm from the head coach was former NBA journeyman Kendrick Perkins, who took to X, formerly Twitter, with his thoughts.

“Cupcake a– probably texted Dillon [Gabriel], ‘missed you out there capt,” wrote Perkins.

Article Continues Below

Throughout this season, some have accused Stefanski of having some sort of bias against Sanders, and it remains to be seen whether or not Sanders will stay the starting quarterback once Gabriel is back and healthy.

Still, it was an impressive showing for Sanders in his first NFL start, showing off the arm talent and versatility that made him such a standout player during his time at Colorado in college.

In any case, the Browns will next hit the field on Sunday at home against the San Francisco 49ers. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 pm ET from Cleveland.