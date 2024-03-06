Aston Villa‘s rising star Alisha Lehmann, a force to be reckoned with both on and off the football field, recently graced her Instagram followers with a stunning fashion moment that left fans in awe. Not just a skilled football star but also a fashion trendsetter, Lehmann shared her unwavering support for Streets United, a team she actively manages.
In a recent game, Lehmann took her fashion game up a notch by donning a prominent PRIME necklace that elegantly adorned her neck. The oversized PRIME chain became an instant hit, perfectly complementing Lehmann's flawless makeup and her trademark impeccable style. As the pictures circulated on social media, fans couldn't help but shower praises on Lehmann's fashion-forward choices.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
The Instagram post created a buzz, with comments flooding in about the “fire” chain and the overall enchanting beauty of Lehmann. The football sensation not only dominates the sport but also captivates audiences with her sense of style, proving she's a multifaceted talent.
This recent post adds another accolade to Lehmann's illustrious career, solidifying her status as a trendsetter both within the football world and the fashion realm. Fans are now eagerly anticipating what's next in Lehmann's playbook – whether it's a spectacular goal on the pitch or another fashion statement that captivates social media. Stay tuned for more updates from the Streets United manager, Alisha Lehmann, as she continues to make waves both in football and fashion. Aston Villa and Alisha Lehmann prepares to face Arsenal in the WSL today as they aim for glory.