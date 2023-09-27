Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker said that outfielder Chas McCormick suffered a left side or lower back contusion in Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners, and that he is unsure if he will be able to play in the series finale on Wednesday, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. However, Chas McCormick said after the game in the clubhouse that he believes he is fine.

Chas McCormick said he was pretty sore but also said “I think I'm alright, though,” according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

McCormick left the game against the Mariners when he was pinch run for with Greg Kessinger.

The Astros lost the second game of the series against the Mariners by the score of 6-2 after winning the first game of the series, setting up a crucial rubber match on Wednesday. As a result, the Astros are just half a game ahead of the Mariners for the last playoff spot in the American League, and 2.5 games behind the Texas Rangers for the lead in the American League West.

After the last game against the Mariners, the Astros will finish the regular season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road for three games. The Mariners finish with four games against the Rangers, so the top three spots in the American League West are all undecided. The team that finishes in third place is likely to miss the playoffs, as they are battling with the Toronto Blue Jays, who finish the season with games against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

The playoff race is coming down to the wire for everyone in the American League West.