The Houston Astros picked up a huge 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday in the first game of a crucial three-game series, and Justin Verlander stepped up by throwing for eight innings while giving up one earned run, and Verlander spoke about his outing amid what he says has been a tough season for him.

“This is just one of those years where nothing has been easy,” Justin Verlander said, via ESPN. “Maybe catch the right timing here and this can be the start of something hopefully.”

Verlander pitched into the 9th inning, and gave up the run there before leaving the game. He said he appreciated the opportunity to get the complete game shutout.

“I was obviously kind of running on fumes a little big, so appreciate the chance to go out there and get a [complete game shutout],” Verlander said, via ESPN. “It didn't work out, but that's all right.”

As a result of the win over the Mariners, the Astros are now 1.5 games ahead of Seattle for the last playoff spot in the American League. The win was much needed after the Astros got swept by the Kansas City Royals over the weekend.

One more win would make a huge difference for the Astros against the Mariners. That would ensure that the Astros would go into the last weekend of the season at least one game ahead of the Mariners.

The Astros end the season with a three-game series on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while the Mariners finish with three games at home against the Texas Rangers.