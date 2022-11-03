Dusty Baker perfectly sums up World Series after Phillies home run barrage, Astros no-hitter

Dusty Baker has seen a lot throughout his career as an MLB manager. But through four games of the 2022 World Series, Baker continues to get surprised by what the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are doing. Game 4 only added to the chaos that this series has featured, and it has set the stage for a wild final three games of the series.

In Game 4, the Astros evened the series at two games apiece, but they managed to do so by combining to throw a no-hitter against Philadelphia. This comes just one day after the Phillies hit five home runs on the Astros in Game 3, which is quite a turn in events. Philadelphia’s bats went from being red hot to ice cold in less than 24 hours, and Dusty Baker provided a perfect summary of the 2022 World Series through four games after Houston knotted things up in Game 4.

Dusty Baker: “It’s a strange series. They hit five home runs yesterday and then no hits today,” pic.twitter.com/Y2FEbzGwTA — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 3, 2022

Strange is a good way to sum up what we have seen in the 2022 World Series so far. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride so far, with each game providing a big change in the overall tide of the series. But through four games, neither team has been successful in getting a leg up on the other.

The strong play to open the series from both sides sets the stage for what should be a wild final three games of the series. If the first four have shown us anything, it’s that either team can go hot or cold at any time, and that could create some exciting baseball for fans as the 2022 season nears an official conclusion.