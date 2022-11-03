Cristian Javier, Astros toss second no-hitter in World Series history in Game 4 win

The Houston Astros evened the 2022 World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies by winning Game 4, 5-0. On Wednesday, Astros starter Cristian Javier and the rest of the staff combined for just the second no-hitter in World Series history. Javier tossed six shutout, no-hit innings, becoming the first pitcher to do so in a World Series since 1969.

Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressley finished out the game after Javier tossed six no-hit innings. Pressly got J.T. Realmuto to ground out to end the game.

It is the first combined no-hitter in World Series history. Don Larsen, back in 1956, tossed a perfect game for the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

It is quite the departure from the devastating Game 3 loss, 7-0, when the Phillies hit five home runs. Overall, the Phillies lineup had been killing the ball at home during this postseason. They had all the momentum in the world coming into Wednesday’s game. But there is an age old saying in baseball; momentum is only as good as tomorrow’s starter.

The Astros starter pitched lights out this game, allowing just two walks while striking out nine. Javier has actually been electric this entire postseason. He has allowed run in 18 2/3 innings with just one hit over his last 11 1/3. The 25-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic posted a 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP with 194 strikeouts in just 148 2/3 innings this year. So, this didn’t just come out nowhere.

Meanwhile, the Phillies saw one of their best pitchers, Aaron Nola, get knocked around again. The team’s pitching was the perceived difference in this series and that showed up in Game 4.

Game 5 is Thursday night with Justin Verlander looking to redeem himself after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1. The Phillies tentatively have Noah Syndergaard scheduled to pitch.