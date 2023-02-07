The Dominican Republic are among the favorites to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic, thanks to a loaded roster that features a plethora of MLB stars. Among the names on the roster is Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez, though, it appears that there’s a chance he won’t be on the field to help his team win it all.

“I’m not ready, I have to rest my shoulder. I’ll talk to my psychologist to see what decision I’ll make,” Framber Valdez said about his availability in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (h/t Shawn Spradling).

Framber Valdez reportedly cited his high usage in the 2022 MLB season when he pitched for over 201.1 innings — the most of his career so far in the big leagues. That same season, he was a reliable presence on the mound for the Astros, as he racked up a 17-6 record with a 2.82 ERA and 3.06 FIP. He also recorded a 1.157 WHIP an a 137 ERA+ while also getting his first All-Star Game nod.

Framber Valdez shined for the Astros in the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, as he made two starts and went 2-0 with just two earned runs on six hits across 12.1 innings of work. The Astros are retaining Valdez for at least one more season after he signed a 1-year deal worth $6.8 million with the team in January 2023.

The 29-year-old Valdez could also just be trying to minimize the risk of injury, hence his unclear stance on joining Team Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. With only one year of guaranteed contract, Valdez can’t afford to deal with an injury that would put his 2023 campaign in jeopardy.