Things have not been going well for the Las Vegas Raiders so far this year ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants this weekend. Both teams currently sit at 2-13 entering this matchup, with the Raiders being one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL this year, considering their preseason expectations.

One of the lone beacons of hope this year for the Raiders has been the play of second-year tight end Brock Bowers, the former University of Georgia product who has established himself as one of the best at his position in the NFL this year.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday, the team got a tough injury update on Bowers' status moving forward for the rest of the 2025 season.

“The Raiders are placing star TE Brock Bowers on injured reserve today, officially ending his season, per sources. Bowers has dealt with a knee injury since Week 1. With playoffs long out of reach, the decision was made to get it taken care of now and focus on being 100% in 2026,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Bowers has been the most consistent player for the Raiders this year on offense, and is certainly viewed as a major building block for the team moving forward.

Step one in helping Bowers' development will be getting him a competent quarterback, as the Geno Smith experiment crashed and burned this year.

For now, Raiders fans will just be hoping that Bowers is able to make a full recovery from this knee injury that has reportedly been nagging him all year long.