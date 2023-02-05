The World Baseball Classic seemed little more than an afterthought in the United States in its first few editions, but for many baseball-loving countries, it has been welcomed with open arms. That is especially true for the Dominican Republic, and this year’s team will be one of the favorites to come away with the championship.

The Dominicans will boast perhaps the strongest lineup of any team, as an array of superstars will have a chance to batter many international pitching staffs. Powerful hitters Jose Ramirez, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Rafael Devers and Manny Machado represent a modern Murderer’s Row that baseball fans may remember for multiple years.

The Dominican Republic won the World Baseball Classic in 2013.

Here’s a look at the roster, per Sports Illustrated:

Projected Starting Lineup

CF Julio Rodriguez

2B Jose Ramirez

RF Juan Soto

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

DH Rafael Devers

3B Manny Machado

LF Starling Marte

SS Jeremy Pena

C Gary Sanchez

Pitching Rotation

Sandy Alcantara

Framber Valdez

Cristian Javier

Luis Castillo

Bullpen

Bryan Abreu

Camilo Doval

Cesar Valdez

Diego Castillo

Emmanuel Clase

Felix Bautista

Frankie Montas

Freddy Peralta

Genesis Cabrera

Gregory Soto

Hector Neris

Jhoan Duran

Johnny Cueto

Jose Leclerc

Rafael Montero

Seranthony Dominguez

Wandy Peralta

Yimi Garcia

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Ramirez is clearly one of the most professional hitters in Major League Baseball, and he may find many more pitches that he likes to hit surrounded by the superstars in this lineup than he sees with the Cleveland Guardians.

Ramirez is clearly the best hitter and most productive offensive player on the Guardians, and opposing pitchers would prefer to pitch around him in late-game situations. That cannot happen when teammates like Devers, Guerrero, Machado and Soto follow him in the lineup.

Ramirez has been an All-Star four times in his career, and he is coming off a season in which he slashed .280/.355/.514 while belting 29 home runs and driving in 136 runs. That performance helped the Guardians win the American League Central title.

He hit a career-best 39 home runs in the 2018 season and he also homered 36 times while driving in 103 runs in 2021. Ramirez has demonstrated amazing consistency at the plate, and he can play multiple positions in the field.

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

The Dominican Republic is loaded with outstanding 3rd basemen, so it seems likely that Devers will hold down the designated hitter slot in the WBC.

While Devers has shown significant improvement as a fielder — particularly in the 2022 season — it is extremely doubtful he can match Machado in the field. However, Devers may not have to take a back seat to anyone at the plate.

Devers is coming off a season in which he slashed .295/.358/.521 while hitting 27 home runs and driving in 88 runs. Those are good numbers, but Devers was slowed by a hamstring injury in the second half of the season.

A look back at the 2021 season is a better example of Devers’ offensive prowess. He slashed .279/.352/.538 while mashing a career-best 38 home runs and driving in 113 runs. Devers often excels in clutch situation, as he combines remarkable power with a hunger to succeed when the game is on the line.

The Red Sox rewarded Devers with an 11-year, $331 million contract in the offseason.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

The Dominican Republic will unveil a lineup with brilliant hitters, and Guerrero may be biggest bat of all when it comes to power. The two-time American League All-Star is capable of unleashing a massive swing that allows him to hit tape-measure home runs, but he can also drive the ball in the gaps when he is concentrating on simply making contact.

Guerrero had a remarkable season in 2021 when he slashed .311/.401/.601 and belted a league-leading 48 home runs and added 111 RBI. While he did not match those numbers last year, he still slashed .274/.339/.480 while hitting 32 home runs and driving in 97 runs.

Guerrero has also shown significant ability in the field, as he won the 2022 Gold Glove among American League 1st basemen.