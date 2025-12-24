Venus Williams is officially married, marking a new chapter far from the baseline but still rooted in intention and grace.

The 45 year old tennis icon married actor Andrea Preti, 37, during an intimate courthouse ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, following a full week of wedding events, per ABCNews. The celebration came after an earlier ceremony in Italy, creating a two part wedding experience that reflected both logistics and long held dreams.

Williams described the Palm Beach ceremony as deeply grounding. Speaking to Vogue, she called the moment calm, sacred, exciting, and exalting, explaining that the quiet nature of the courthouse setting gave the day unexpected meaning. The couple celebrated afterward with family and close friends, capping off a week that included a bridal shower, a pool party, and a yacht outing gifted by Williams’ sister, Serena Williams.

My sister’s keeper. Venus, where do I even begin? From backyard courts to the world stage, you’ve always led with grace, strength, and heart. Seeing you step into this next chapter so loved and radiant means everything to me. Forever proud to stand beside you. 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/XJOBGvTDIb — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 23, 2025

A Two-Country Celebration Built on Intention

The Palm Beach ceremony served as the couple’s second official wedding. Williams and Preti first exchanged vows in Ischia, Italy, on September 18, after realizing international paperwork would delay a legal ceremony in Europe. Rather than compromise, they chose to expand the celebration.

For the courthouse event, Williams wore a custom Morilee New York dress created specifically for the occasion. She later changed into a simpler outfit to exit quietly, a detail that underscored her desire for intimacy over spectacle. Preti called the courthouse moment emotional and deeply personal, ranking it just behind the wedding day itself.

Later in the weekend, the larger ceremony unfolded with music that carried personal meaning. Preti walked out to “I’ll Be There” by the Jackson 5, while Williams entered to “Ovunque Sarai” by Irama. A reception and after party followed, closing out a celebration Williams described as the happiest and sweetest day.

The couple became engaged in January 2025, with Venus Williams later confirming the news publicly that summer after a singles win. What followed was not a rushed fairy tale, but a carefully built moment, one that reflected patience, joy, and shared purpose.