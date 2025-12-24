The New York Yankees have been linked to a Cody Bellinger reunion in MLB free agency, but it has yet to come to fruition. A number of teams also have interest in Bellinger, and there is a chance that he ends up signing elsewhere. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees could pivot to Austin Hays if they are unable to re-sign the former MVP.

“The Yankees also have checked in on Austin Hays. Hays becomes more realistic for them if they are unable to retain their No. 1 target Cody Bellinger,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hays, 30, is a right-handed hitting outfielder who most recently played with the Cincinnati Reds. In 2023 with the Baltimore Orioles, Hays earned an All-Star selection. He's a guy who can hit for some power. He also helps out the defense in the outfield.

His ceiling isn't as high as Bellinger, but Hays is a fairly reliable option. For his career, he's hit .262 to go along with a .748 OPS. Hays is a capable everyday corner outfielder who will have some big games in a lineup.

The Yankees would love to find a way to improve this offseason. Teams such as the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox have made big moves in the American League East. Of course, the Toronto Blue Jays are fresh off a World Series appearance. Competing in the division will be a challenge, so the Yankees don't want to have too much uncertainty in the outfield.

Bellinger still seems to be their top priority, but signing Hays is not a bad backup plan.